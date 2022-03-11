High gas prices impacting city

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The skyrocketing gas prices are hitting everybody's budget, including city hall.
The financial effects of the war in Ukraine are being felt all the way here in St. Joe, Missouri.
With gas prices hitting record highs, people are having to be extra cognizant about their budget.
Luckily, the Director of Finance for St. Joseph has taken a conservative approach with the budget to prepare for instances like this.
"Fuel is kind of out of our control, so it's better to budget on a conservative basis to make sure that we have all the needs covered to the best of our ability. That's helped us a whole lot over the years. We have come under budget as a result of it when fuel cost has been low, but now it's gone up dramatically and now that's going to offset those savings, and we should be able to come within budget by fiscal year end,” Director of Finance Laurie Tietjen said.
The budget accounts for fuel costs of public works as well as the fire and police departments, but despite having money allocated, those departments are still doing their part to eliminate as many expenses as possible.
“The fire department is shutting down their trucks rather than having them idling. The police department, it's important that they maintain their patrols and things like this. Once again it's just, don't do anything unnecessary. Limit it to the necessary use of the vehicles in order to provide the services that the community requires," Tietjen said.
The fire and police departments aren't the only ones budgeting their fuel though.
"We budget for fuel. Of course we have to get the streets clear, that's the priority, but you know, we have to make adjustments at other places in the budget to pay for the fuel that we need to use. If you don't have fuel, what do we do with the guys? And then it's a big mess, so you have to have fuel. It is a very big concern though,” Superintendent of Streets Keven Schneider said.
While having to increase the budget for fuel is never desired, St. Joe Public Safety Departments will do whatever it takes to keep their companies going, even if that means spending a little extra on fuel.
According to AAA, the average price for gas is $3.72 in St. Joseph.