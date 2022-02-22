High school students get chance to see their future options

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Every year high school seniors are given the question, what are your plans after graduation?
This week about 2,000 students got a glimpse at what colleges and employers are ready to hire or enroll them in college once they finish school in may.
"So we have a great variety of students coming and we've been surveying them a little bit, you know, not everybody has chosen a career path. So this is a good opportunity for them to get out and talk to employers and figure out what they might want to do when they graduate," St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce director of workforce development Kristie Arthur said.
Every year the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce hosts the My Success Event. Monday and Tuesday 100 schools across northwest Missouri and some from Kansas came to the Civic Arena downtown.
Kristie Arthur is the director of workforce development for the chamber. She says this event is targeted more towards seniors who are still figuring out their path after high school.
"This year, we are definitely targeting seniors or employers have a workforce shortage. And we hope that this will make students aware of their opportunities either right out of high school, or after they've graduated from college," Arthur said.
She says with the job market being having so many options available right now, it's a good time for students to see where their potential can take them: into the work force or higher education.
"Hopefully this will reiterate what the opportunities are, they have a unique opportunity right now the job market is hot as it has been in years. And these students can go right into the workforce and make a lot of money or go through school and come back and get great jobs, building great careers and our local employers," Arthur said.
Arthur adds that this is a great way for students to see their future in St. Joseph and stay.
"And we want to start, we want to grow, right, and we want our students to come back to northwest Missouri and St. Joseph to work and live and play," Arthur said.
This was the first year back for the my success event after being canceled because of the pandemic, so last year it was done virtually.