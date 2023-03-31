High winds Friday do not hinder "Beds for Libera"

(ST JOSEPH, MO.) High winds today could not stop a local foundation from accomplishing their tricky mission. The goal? To lift several hospital beds at one time into a shipping container. It took patience and prayer, a recipe the organization's leader has been relying on for years.
"The first time was a little more sketchy! Some of these beds don't stabilize very well," said one Renew Church member.
The wind was no joke today as members of Renew Church and The Nyema Hodo Foundation held on tight to load a generous and anonymous donation of 72 hospital beds into a shipping container....and as it turns out the non-profit's leader, Doe Appleton knows the meaning of slow and steady.
"I was a refugee in Ghana, so I know what it means if somebody is hungry," said Appleton.
He knows hunger, but he also knows the needs of his homeland...
"We've talked many of the time about the conditions in Africa as a whole and in Libera for pregnant women and people who are ill, there is a shortage of all kinds of medical supplies," said Lorey Ighalo Edoro, of A Touch From Heaven Ministries.
After a 17-year civil war, Libera's maternal mortality remains one of the highest in the world, so when Appleton was given the beds...he had to find a place to put them.
He wears a big smile, but Appleton was in debt to the storage facility for almost a year, attempting to pay $1,000 a month to store the beds before Renew Church rented a U-Haul and drove the beds to their church location.
Now they are being moved for a final time in the US. They'll go into a shipping container to be sent into the hands of the people who are waiting for them in rural communities.