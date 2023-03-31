High winds Friday do not hinder "Beds for Libera"

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Kansas, Doniphan County. In Missouri, De Kalb, Daviess, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Ray, Lafayette and Johnson MO Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&