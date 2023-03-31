High winds Friday do not hinder "Beds for Libera"

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20
to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...In Kansas, Doniphan County. In Missouri, De Kalb,
Daviess, Buchanan, Clinton, Caldwell, Ray, Lafayette and
Johnson MO Counties.

* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening.
For the Wind Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Friday Afternoon and
Evening...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR low relative humidities and gusty west winds FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 020, 021, 022, 025, 028, 029, 030, 031, 037, 038, 039, 043,
044, 045, 053, 054, 057, 060, 102, 103, 104, AND 105...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 102, 103, and 104.Fire
weather zones 020, 021, 022, 028, 029, 030, 031, 039, and 045.

* WIND...Winds turn west behind a front Friday afternoon, with
wind gusts as high as 55 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Humidity will rapidly decrease after frontal
passageFriday afternoon, with RH values dropping to near 25
TO 30 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

High winds Friday do not hinder "Beds for Libera"

  • Updated
  • 0
Beds for Libera

A group of pregnant women awaiting delivery at the Bahn Health Center shares some moments together. ©UNFPA Liberia/Calixte S. Hessou

(ST JOSEPH, MO.) High winds today could not stop a local foundation from accomplishing their tricky mission. The goal? To lift several hospital beds at one time into a shipping container. It took patience and prayer, a recipe the organization's leader has been relying on for years.

"The first time was a little more sketchy! Some of these beds don't stabilize very well," said one Renew Church member. 

The wind was no joke today as members of Renew Church and The Nyema Hodo Foundation held on tight to load a generous and anonymous donation of 72 hospital beds into a shipping container....and as it turns out the non-profit's leader, Doe Appleton knows the meaning of slow and steady.

"I was a refugee in Ghana, so I know what it means if somebody is hungry," said Appleton.

He knows hunger, but he also knows the needs of his homeland...

"We've talked many of the time about the conditions in Africa as a whole and in Libera for pregnant women and people who are ill, there is a shortage of all kinds of medical supplies," said Lorey Ighalo Edoro, of A Touch From Heaven Ministries.

After a 17-year civil war, Libera's maternal mortality remains one of the highest in the world, so when Appleton was given the beds...he had to find a place to put them.

He wears a big smile, but Appleton was in debt to the storage facility for almost a year, attempting to pay $1,000 a month to store the beds before Renew Church rented a U-Haul and drove the beds to their church location.

Now they are being moved for a final time in the US. They'll go into a shipping container to be sent into the hands of the people who are waiting for them in rural communities.

