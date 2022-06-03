Highway Patrol releases Memorial Day weekend traffic report

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri State Highway Patrol released Memorial Day weekend traffic stats.
Troop H reported 18 vehicle crashes resulting in six injuries.
There were also four DWI arrests and 10 drug arrests.
Statewide, the patrol reported 304 crashes with 115 injuries and 11 total fatalities.
In addition there were 121 DWI's and 79 drug arrests.
The patrol also reports 19 boat crashes with 13 injuries and zero fatalities.
However, one person did drown over the weekend, the highway patrol says a man entered the Elk River and was swept downstream.