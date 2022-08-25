Hillyard tech. showcasing programs for 9th and 10th grade students

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hillyard Technical Center is offering a first-ever Program and Industry Partner Showcase for interested 9th and 10th grade students.
The showcase will feature the programs the school has to offer for area students who are interested in joining a class. Current staff, faculty and students will be there to answer all questions. Industry partners will be in attendance as well.
"We have not done anything on this scale," said Jill Huntsman, HTC's Director. "We're hoping that those that would be coming to Hilliard in the near future, they in their parents come and see what we have to offer, see what we're all about."
Students like Carissa Cline who is taking agriculture classes will be at the event to represent FFA and talk to any future student.
"I just really like the agricultural opportunities because I want to go into vet science or conservation," said Cline who is a senior at Benton High School. "I feel like it's a really good opportunity to have at such a young age because it teaches you about what you can do in college and how to do stuff in life later on."
Opportunities at HTC include automobile service, computer service tech, collision repair and refinish, industrial equipment repair and maintenance, carpentry, career pathways for the teaching profession, computer aided drafting, agriculture, EMT-basic, electronics, health service assistant, precision machine, welding and HVACR.
"My favorite thing is the community and how everybody's like so, such a like family here," said Jeffrey Bradford, a senior at East Buchanan High School who is taking carpentry classes at HTC. "We get to learn about what we love and also everybody else that's here. We make lifelong friendships, and also the knowledge that we get here we can use for the rest of our life."
The showcase will take place on Tuesday, August 30 from 5 to 7P.M. at Hillyard Technical Center. Students, parents and community members are welcome.
"Hopefully we can get future students, maybe some of our current students that are here as well--get them where they will want to stay in the community and have jobs and be right here," said Huntsman.