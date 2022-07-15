Hip-hop artist Tech N9ne to perform at Chiefs rally

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hip-hop artist Tech N9ne will be the featured performer at the Red Rally to officially kick off the pep rally of the Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp.
Tech N9ne will perform a family friendly, three-song set that includes his famous “Red Kingdom,” an anthem for all Chiefs fans.
The Red Rally is scheduled for Friday, July 29 at Civic Center Park in downtown St. Joseph.
The event includes a pre-rally, which begins at 2 p.m. and features DJ music.
Chiefs fans are encouraged to wear red, pick a spot and enjoy the fun atmosphere which includes inflatables for kids.
Merchandise, food and drink vendors will be there, some vendors require cash only for items.
Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and lawn games during the pre-rally.
Blane Howard will perform at 4:45 p.m., Mitch Holthus will kick off the official rally and St. Joseph mayor John Josendale will present a key to the city to KC Wolf.
Chiefs cheerleaders, Chiefs Rumble drumline and Missouri Western State University Mystic Dance Team and Max the Griffon are also expected to perform.