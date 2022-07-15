 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hip-hop artist Tech N9ne to perform at Chiefs rally

  Updated
Tech N9ne
Steve Sanders

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hip-hop artist Tech N9ne will be the featured performer at the Red Rally to officially kick off the pep rally of the Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp. 

Tech N9ne will perform a family friendly, three-song set that includes his famous “Red Kingdom,” an anthem for all Chiefs fans. 

The Red Rally is scheduled for Friday, July 29 at Civic Center Park in downtown St. Joseph. 

The event includes a pre-rally, which begins at 2 p.m. and features DJ music.

Chiefs fans are encouraged to wear red, pick a spot and enjoy the fun atmosphere which includes inflatables for kids.

Merchandise, food and drink vendors will be there, some vendors require cash only for items. 

Fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and lawn games during the pre-rally. 

Blane Howard will perform at 4:45 p.m., Mitch Holthus will kick off the official rally and St. Joseph mayor John Josendale will present a key to the city to KC Wolf. 

Chiefs cheerleaders, Chiefs Rumble drumline and Missouri Western State University Mystic Dance Team and Max the Griffon are also expected to perform.