Historical tradition for local church shows vibrant Mexican and Hispanic culture

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A historical tradition in St. Joseph happens again--the St. Patrick's Catholic Church 53rd Annual Mexican Fiesta.
"The fiesta is the city's largest showcase of Mexican-Hispanic culture, even through northwest Missouri, to get people from local and from out of town," fiesta planning committee member Matthew Bobela said.
The two day event started Friday night at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, kicking off with traditional Mexican food like nachos and tacos, a silent auction and the queen coronation dance.
While this is the 53rd annual fiesta, the tradition of this party dates back to the early 1900's.
"So in the late 1960s, early 70s we started up the Mexican fiesta again. And that's why we carry on the tradition of the Mexican fiesta showcasing Mexican-Hispanic culture that's vibrant not only within our parish but within the city," Bobela said.
On Saturday, the main event is the Rose Marie's Fiesta Mexicana Folkloric Dance at the St. Patrick parish, where there will also be fun activities for families.
"Showcasing you know some traditional Mexican dances with all of the beautiful dresses and the wonderful music and of course you know great food, fun and fellowship," Bobela said.
The money raised from the fiesta goes to the church's operating expenses. It's their biggest fundraiser every year.
"So we have a wonderful community at St. Patrick's. We're all connected all the parishes, here in St. Joseph, all hoping each other. For our parish this is very, very important. And it helps our parish out very much during this time," Father Jonathan Davis from St. Patrick's parish said.
And the money raised will also help fund a big project for the parish, as they work to restore their historic bell tower.