History takes flight during warbird fly-in

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Rosecrans Memorial Airport hosted the first ever Sound of Speed Warbird Fly-in this weekend.

The show brought in many from around the area to view World War 2 era aircraft.

The event featured several different World War 2 era aircraft such as the B-17 Flying Fortress and a B-29 Superfortress.

“I believe this airplane rolled off the assembly line in early 1945, as the war was coming to a conclusion, so it never saw combat,” Matt Younkin, a B-29 Superfortress pilot said.

This B-29 had to go through a restoration process for many years and is now one of two that currently flies.

The rare aircraft drawing emotions from many that are able to see the large plane from children to veterans.

"I was part of a flight where we had a world war two era central fire control officer and a Korean War era flight engineer on board, they were on the same ride. And the Korean Air engineer was watching our guy like a hawk, you know, when evaluating just how good he was at his job. And the World War 2 fellow was in the seat for the first time since the end of the conflict. So it was a very emotional experience for both of them and an honor for us to be able to be a part of that,” Younkin said.

The event also brought in the family of veterans that served on the historic aircrafts during World War 2.

“My uncle was part of a B 17. Crew in World War Two, shot down in February of 44. And remained a prisoner for over 500 days. He was only one of two survivors down and it just been left on. I mean, it was quite an emotional experience to be able to go through a B 17. And try to think about what he must have experienced,” Gary Barnthson said.

Gary Barnthson's uncle was a top turret gunner and flight engineer during World War 2.

And Saturday, he got the chance to walk through the same type of aircraft his uncle served on.

“Trying to get everything it was hard to imagine that there were 10 men on a plane that looks so huge outside, but it's so small inside,” Barnthson said.

While this is not a performing airshow, the purpose of the event is to educate and honor those who served.

“Our mission is to honor the veterans that flew these airplanes and educate people on the way things were and the way things can be again, if history is not passed down through the generations, it has a way of repeating itself,” Younkin said.

“It's just a part of history. It's just amazing to think what these guys went through at such a young age to fight for their country. Yeah. Give us the liberties we have today,” Barnthson said.

The Sound of Speed Warbird Fly-in continues Sunday.

Gates are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.