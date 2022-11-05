Holiday Mart returns to St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For those looking to get ahead on holiday shopping while also supporting local businesses, this weekend's St. Joseph Holiday Food and Gift Mart offers a way to do both.
While it may be easy leave your holiday shopping until the last minute, the St. Joseph holiday food and gift mart is here to give you a head start.
"I mean, Amazon is great, don't get me wrong, I'm an Amazon fanatic. But there's things here that you can't find on Amazon. Unique gifts and things that are personalized, and all kinds of fun clothing that you can actually try on," says Tiphani Ruark, show staff for the Holiday Mart.
"It's just a great place to come and get all those those gifts for your family and yourself," Ruark continues.
With over 100 vendors, there are so many people and businesses to support helping to strengthen the sense of community here in St. Joseph.
"It's a great way to invest in your community, it's a great way to bring people together, it's a great way to get services and to help your neighbors and really promote them and get them out there," says vendor Kristin Kealy.
The Holiday Mart loves being able to give small businesses a jumpstart to publicity and success.
"I love just watching businesses grow. Like you know, they start from something little, and then they do events, and they just expand. I love the fact that we can help them do that," Ruark says.
Not only is the event a great opportunity for people to get their shop on, but also allows these locally owned businesses to get their name out there.
"They're really great at promoting it, and we've been able to pass out business cards and things like that. So it's really nice. We're close enough that we can do customer orders and sets," says Kealy.
For Ruark, watching these vendors grow from being just a table at the Holiday Mart, to becoming full-fledged businesses is one of her favorite parts about hosting this event year-after-year.
"A lot of them start with just little bitty tables, and then grow to brick and mortars and selling online, and it's just a lot of fun watching that growth," Ruark says.
Doors open tomorrow at 11am and close at 4pm.
Admission is $6, children 16 and under are free.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or online by clicking here.