Holiday Parks kicking off the holiday season in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Holiday Parks lighting ceremonies took place Friday evening, marking the start of the holiday season here in St. Joseph.
"This is exciting to see the cars lined up ready to go through. This is the 41st year and the kids love it. We had a bunch of kids come up and help light the the whole park," says St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale.
While this event has been around for over 40 years, this Holiday Park lighting was extra special.
"Tonight we honored Larry Stobbs who we lost this year. Larry was a former mayor himself, but he also helped start the entire thing. So this year we lit it up then took the lights down for a minute and then brought it back up in honor of him," Josendale says.
Each person has their own favorite part of this community event.
"The smiles on the faces of those kids. They are the ones that this is all for," says Harold Stewart of the Southside Progressive Association.
"It's just exciting to see the people. Everything's about people. To see the excitement of the kids when they see the lights, it's a lot of fun," Josendale says.
The holiday parks are a favorite holiday tradition, not only for the residents of St. Joseph but people everywhere.
"It only that brings in over 100,000 kids and families and from all parts of the USA and even have had cars outside of the country," Stewart says.
The displays will be up until start of the new year.