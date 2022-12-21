Holiday travel concerns as winter storm approaches

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The holidays are quickly approaching, and so is the winter storm.
As holiday travel picks up the next few days, travelers will face increased traffic alongside accumulating snow and extremely cold temperatures on the roads.
Winds are expected to gust up to 35-40 miles per hour tonight and tomorrow, and blowing snow will lead to reduced visibility on the roadways with intermittent white out conditions possible according to the National Weather Service.
Experts recommend slowing down, planning ahead, and being prepared before you hit the road.
“As we're heading towards the holidays, and people just want to get to where they're going and enjoy Wait time with friends and family? Make sure again, yeah, have that plan, take your time, slow down account for the weather. And you know, hopefully then that way we can all get there safe and be prepared for the conditions that we're going to see over the next couple days in our state,” said Jon Nelson with the Missouri Department of Transportation.
The National Weather Service recommends checking your car battery, tire pressure, and oil before driving in cold weather.
Pack a safety kit with a blanket and ice scraper and keep your gas tank at least half full.