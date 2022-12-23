Holiday travelers facing delays and cancellations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the holidays in full force, air travel is ramping up and the Kansas City International Airport is preparing for nearly 500,000 passengers (arriving and departing) this season.
"Busy travel time for us here in Kansas City International Airport, expecting almost 800,000 travelers," says KCI Airport Spokesperson Justin Meyer.
"The weather event that occurred Wednesday into Thursday was really significant. Really moved a lot of our travelers from the Thursday/Friday travel period into Wednesday and Saturday, as airlines were making schedule reductions to avoid the storm," Meyer continues.
These schedule changes are causing delays and cancellations which are impacting holiday travelers.
"Five minutes before boarding, they delayed us till 5:50, I believe. Then I was just checking the monitors and they said it was canceled," says Kansas City traveler Cody Lohse.
"I just took the credit because they said the earliest I could get another one would be maybe Christmas night," Lohse continues.
Many flights been delayed and canceled as a major storm moves across the US.
"We flew out to go skiing in Colorado and we were supposed to fly back Wednesday evening. We were supposed land in Kansas City at 8:30 and our flight was delayed till about 11:30, and then they finally canceled it," says St. Joseph traveler Michael Sweeney.
"We got to sleep in the Denver airport because most the hotels were taken up. We had five kids and four adults. We rented a car, drove back yesterday, and we got back here at 7:30 Last night to find out our bags did not make it," Sweeney continues.
With at least seven cancellations on Friday, KCI officials are urging travelers to check with their airline for updates on possible delays or cancellations.
"New technology really allows airlines to be in touch with travelers well in advance of coming to the airport. So whether or not you're flying yourself or just picking someone up, be sure to check with the airline for flight information," says Meyer.
Due to heavy travel, KCI recommends arriving at least two hours prior to departure to ensure enough time to get bags checked and get through security.
The federal mask mandate has been lifted, but health officials are encouraging masks be worn in close quarters indoors unless showing identification.
To see real-time flight, parking, and weather information as well as flight booking, driving directions, and more, click here.