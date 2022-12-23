Holiday travelers facing delays and cancellations

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes with wind chill values as cold as 35.- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&