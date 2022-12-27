Holiday travelers still facing delays and cancellations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As holiday travelers are making their return home, many are finding themselves stranded at the airports.
As of 10:50pm, FlightAware reports at least 5,700 flight cancellations on Monday as well as more than 8,000 flight delays into or out of the U.S..
Flight delays and cancellations continue to impact holiday travelers.
"A storm of this magnitude is something if we look back to last February 3, that was the record holder for cancellations and 2023. Well, we've now surpassed that 23% of all flights were canceled last Thursday. We've had more cancellations today than yesterday," says FlightAware spokesperson Kathleen Bangs.
FlightAware officials saying that the number of cancellations and delays per day continues to increase as winter weather still impacts much of the eastern part of the US.
"I think everybody's going to be looking at how can we improve this. But again, it's tough when you get these really, really intense weather systems that don't just affect the airlines. And we want to keep things running safely. You know, to remember, safety is paramount. But it's also hard for those ground workers to not only get to work but also to do their job," Bangs says.
An official representing the Southwest flight attendants union is saying that this issue boils down to more than just staffing issues.
"This is not a staffing issue. This is a systems issue. Southwest Airlines was staffed its employees were ready to go to work. But when they chose to take flights into the middle of the storm or not preemptively canceling flights, their systems have not been able to keep up with the rescheduling the cancellations the notification to crew members about those cancellations and changes in flights," says President of TWU Local 556 Lyn Montgomery.
Montgomery hopes this is a wake up call for airlines to readdress current system operations during inclement weather and make the necessary changes going forward to protect the well being of not only the customers but airline staff as well.
"We all hate to cancel flights nobody wants to cancel a flight we all need to get where we need to go but if you cannot handle it and the result is that 1000s of people, including customers and crew are going to be waiting hours and hours on end to find out what to do then you should cancel preemptively," Montgomery says.
Southwest Airlines makes up about 70 percent of all canceled flights.
In a statement Monday, Southwest issued an apology and stated that they're working "with safety at the forefront to urgently address disruption.”
Citing the "consecutive days of extreme winter weather" as being the cause of the challenges that are impacting their services.
Southwest also says they will be working to "make things right" for the customers and employees they've let down.