Holiday with a Hero returns on Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This Saturday, St. Joseph area children are set to do some holiday shopping in an annual tradition set to unify first responders and the community.
"Holiday with a Hero" is making its second annual appearance this Saturday.
While the program used to be marketed as "Shop with a Cop,” this year marks the second year of EMS, police officers and firefighters joining forces for the common goal of helping children.
"A lot of the time when we see them it'll be on their worst day. It just gives us an opportunity to see them and build relationships with them, when they're not on their worst day. Same with the FOP, when they show up.. Sometimes it's some people's worst day. For us to be able to get into the community and do stuff with them when they're not having their bad day.. It's a relationship builder is all it is. Obviously, as public servants we want to have a good relationship with all the people in our community,” St. Joseph Firefighter Jimmie Williams says.
The event is scheduled to run this Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as first responders aim to help around 500 children this season with their holiday shopping program.