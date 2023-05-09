Holt County Sheriff's Dept. issues Endangered Person Advisory for 11-year-old

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) The Holt County Sheriff's Office has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Abby Honea, 11, in Mound City.
Honea is 5'1" with dark brown, wavy hair and a fair complexion. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and a black backpack.
According to a news release, the incident occurred at 711 State Street in Mound City at 3:54 p.m.
Honea was last seen walking away from her school.
Anyone with information on Honea's whereabouts is asked to dial 911, contact the nearest law enforcement agency, or call the Holt County Sheriff's Office at (660) 446-3300.