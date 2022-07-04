Home away from home, Mustang's players, host families celebrate 4th of July

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Mustangs hosted their annual 4th of July host families and players picnic.
For most of the Mustang's players, they are from all over the country, living with host families and are away from their real families during the summer.
To bring everyone together, The Mustang's organization makes the players feel at home with a 4th of July picnic to celebrate the holiday and the team.
"A lot of these kids are away from their family for the whole summer so they can play baseball here," said host family coordinator Jennifer Koch. "We just want to let them know that they're part of our family and we want to make it as normal as possible. So we have a family picnic for our Mustangs."
Rob Butler, the Mustang's catcher, is from Rhode Island. He said he feels right at home with first time host parents, the Schultz's this summer.
"It's been great. The guys on the team, them (the Schultz's), their kids...yeah. It's been great," said Butler.
"We want our house to be open to people and that was just a way. We're a baseball family and softball family, so we thought it'd be fun," said David Schultz, a first-time host parent.
Other parents have been hosting for 10 plus years. The 4th of July picnic remains a staple part to their summer.
"I just can't imagine why anybody wouldn't want to be a host parent, and I love being a host parent. It's so cool, especially when a host parent has kids that they can relate to the players and do--it's just an awesome experience," said Denise Reynolds, who's been a host parent for 10 years. This year, she and her husband are hosting Dylan Carey and Tyler Petrosino.
"Oh my gosh, it's so much. I mean, this food is awesome. I mean, all of the families have made it for us," said Carey, who is from Parker, Co., will be a freshman at the University of Nebraska and join the baseball team this fall. He plays shortstop and third base for the Mustangs. "First of all, so it's definitely a little different because I've never experienced anything like this. Like same with a host family you know, being on the road all the time playing in front of a crowd like this, but it's awesome. I really, really enjoy it, and it's definitely an experience I'll never forget."
The Mustangs will play at Phil Welch stadium to celebrate the 4th of July at 7 p.m.