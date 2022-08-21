Home buyers face struggles while sellers fare better in local housing market

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The housing market has presented some struggles for anyone looking to buy a home while it's been great for any sellers. And the St. Joseph area has experienced this trend too.
"So I feel like one of the most significant things we're seeing is that sellers are starting to go oh, wait a minute, I wish I would have sold my house a little earlier this year, I can't believe my house isn't sold, I can't believe we're not receiving offers. That's really the biggest change we're seeing day to day in local real estate market," Chuck Davis from the St. Joseph Real Estate Group said.
The Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors gave a St. Joseph market update for July. It shows the average sales price is up almost 19 percent from last year currently sitting at more than $222,000.
"You know, the old saying that the best time to plant a tree was 30 years ago, and the next best time is today. It's the same thing in real estate. So the best time to have bought a house was 30 years ago, and the next best time is today, because it just continues to appreciate," Lorrie Ramseier from the Keller Williams-Ramseier Realty Group said.
Interest rates have also been trending upward over the last several months creating another little problem for home buyers.
"And the interest rates have slowly climbed up to a point where they're around 6% still, and they've been there for a little while. And we're even hearing that that number could get higher by the end of the year. So what we've seen is a gradual slowing of the market," Davis said.
Meanwhile inventory and supply are both down from the previous year. So anyone trying to buy a home in St. Joseph has realized they will have to pay more for the home they want while there are less on the market.
"The price point just continues to go up. That's really a result of supply and demand. So that is why the price is remaining high is because we don't have enough inventory and people still want homes," Ramseier said.
People might normally associate the summer being the biggest time of year for buying or selling homes, but trends show until about November the market will get busy and pick up again.