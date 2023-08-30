'Homegrown Health': UMKC, Mosaic breaks ground on new St. Joseph facility

(ST. JOSEPH, MO.) Tuesday, Mosaic Life Care and the University of Missouri-Kansas City celebrated the beginning of a new era for rural medicine right here in St. Joseph.
It was a monumental day for the St. Joseph community as UMKC broke ground on their new medical teaching facility that will sit adjacent to the Mosaic Life Care building on Faraon Street.
The 22 thousand square-foot building is expected to expand access to millions by training health care providers committed to rural medicine.
Missouri Representative of the 6th District Sam Graves was one of the many people in attendance at the ribbon cutting, and stressed the importance of addressing the critical physician shortage that many rural areas have been facing.
"I know just how bad our doctor shortages at our hospitals throughout North Missouri are. And if you don't have doctors, you're not going to have those hospitals stay open," said Graves. "This partnership is going to be a game changer."
With a physician shortage hitting hospitals nationwide, especially in rural areas, Mosaic Chief Administrative Officer Dr. Davin Turner stresses that it is important now more than ever to make sure that rural communities are adequately staffed with medical professionals.
"For us to be able to train students in a more rural setting will hopefully inspire and encourage them to come back and practice in the settings that are more rural," said Turner.
Third Year Medical Student Emma Smith, originally from St. Louis, echoed Dr. Turner's statement, saying that making her move to the Millersburg area and then St. Joseph has fostered her love for serving rural communities.
"It's so different from practicing in an urban area and you get to see the reward. Over and over, you get to see the patients that really do benefit from your care," said Smith. "Even though it's challenging to find some of the resources that they may need way out in the middle of nowhere, you really do get to experience the the joy and the benefit that the patients get from your care, which is incredible."
Smith says she hopes to see more investment into rural healthcare to inspire top quality care in communities that tend to be overlooked.
"It shows our communities and our patient populations that we do care and strive to provide the best health care for them by continuing to invest in these types of programs and in our students that are training to become rural physicians," said Smith.
The new building will feature the latest medical learning technology with four exam rooms designed to simulate real-world interactions.
"It's great to have medical education back in St. Joseph and in Northwest Missouri," said Dr. Turner.
The building is set to be completed in 2025.
