Homeplace Fields holding their second annual Flower Farm Day

Homeplace Fields is holding their second annual Flower Farm Day this Saturday, September 10th.
Located off of Cook road in St. Joseph, the family farm is inviting the community to enjoy the farm with food vendors, local artisans, live music, and of course flowers.
The event is co-organized with Nesting Goods, a local business located in downtown St. Joseph.
There will be an opportunity to come and build your own flower bouquet or flower crown, as well as face painting and a corn pit for kids to play in.
“So we started it last year, just kind of on a whim to see what would happen and it was a big success. So we thought we'd try it again this year. We just really love sharing our farm with the community and we hope you'll come check it out,” said Lynn Windmeyer, Owner of Homeplace Fields.
The event will be this Saturday, September 10th at 11 a.m. at Homeplace Fields located at 6940 Cook road in St. Joseph.