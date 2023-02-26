Honoring heritage through the arts: MidCity Excellence Heritage Gospel Fest

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sunday, MidCity Excellence hosted their fifth annual Heritage Gospel Fest.
The event featured many different heritage-honoring performance arts pieces ranging from bagpipes, to Christian gospel rappers, island dancers, gospel choir, and more.
Every February community members fill the seats of the Faith Family Worship Center for the concert honoring Black History Month, and the many different cultures that make up our community and our nation every year.
Our event is sponsored by Missouri Arts Council, and their goal is to bridge in underserved audiences that may not normally be involved in drums and band and choir," said CEO and Co-Founder of MidCity Excellence Kimberly Warren. "We're going to expose the world to their wisdom and wit in how they tell their story with drums and singing."
Co-Founder of MidCity Excellence and Senior Pastor at Faith Family Worship Center Pastor R Robert Warren says Gospel Fest gives the opportunity for everyone to lift up their voices and celebrate different cultures.
"Being a music teacher, you get to appreciate what they bring to the table. Everyone doesn't just bring a fork, a knife. Everyone brings different parts of the table," said Pastor Warren. "All of us bringing our parts together makes us whole, and it's phenomenal to hear somebody else's culture and what they do for their music."
"Everyone matters," said St. Joe Stixx member Carson.
"Everyone has different things about their heritage, so it's good to learn about it," said Mykayla, another St. Joe Stixx member.
The Heritage Gospel Fest centers around the MidCity youth and engaging them in the performing arts while celebrating Black History Month.
"We lecture about how we should all get along and appreciate and celebrate other people, but we're just doing it," said Kimberly. "Our kids need to see us not only mentor them, but model to them how we come together as a city and a nation."
For the MidCity kids, being able to direct their time and energy into more positive things like music allows them to find a greater sense of purpose and belonging.
"It's something to do and a way to connect with other people," said Mykayla.
"Instead of people staying up in our streets doing bad things, they can come here and just play drums with us." said St. Joe Stixx member and rapper Dejon.
"Everyone counts everyone has family," said Carson.
To get involved with MidCity Excellence, click here.