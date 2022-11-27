Honoring Native American Heritage Month

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) November is Native American Heritage Month, a time used to honor the original inhabitants of this country as well as the contributions they made.
St. Joseph is full of significant Native American history and the St. Joseph Museum's continue to bring that history to light.
"One of my favorite stories is of the 14 Ioway Indians that traveled to the courts of Europe where they met George Catlin, and they met the kings and queens of France. They traveled with Jeffrey Deroine, who was a slave of Joseph Robidoux, and then they came back here to the United States," informs St. Joseph Museums Executive Director Sara Wilson.
"I just think that's a very interesting story, how in 1844, we had 14, Ioway Indians leave from the St. Joseph area to travel to the courts of Europe," Wilson continues.
There are so many ways to go about honoring Native American Heritage every day, not just during the month of November.
"Taking time to slow down and appreciate that we are on sacred land of several Native American groups, and then connecting with native peoples, doing some research about what their culture is like today, and what they're doing in this present moment,' Wilson says.
With Thanksgiving having just passed, St. Joseph Museums urges the importance of learning about the true, dark history behind the holiday.
"The myth of Thanksgiving that we have held very closely to ourselves in the United States, where the Indians were so helpful to the pilgrims. I mean, that's something certainly that we could do a little bit more research about and understand the real history of what that looked like. There was a lot of genocide of native peoples and forced assimilation that we are still trying to better understand and bring light on," Wilson informs.
Museum officials say that learning about the complex history of the Native Americans is important in order to prevent further harm to the Native Americans still around today.
"There are very good things that happen in history, and there are very bad things that happen in history, and there were some terribly atrocious things that our society has done to Native American peoples. But on the other side of that, we have also seen a great deal of resiliency from those people who are continuing to have their cultures today, trying to rebuild and thrive. So there's some positive things that come out of looking at the resiliency of the human spirit, and the things that we can learn today from from them"," says Wilson.
Although Native American Heritage Month is coming to a close, there are several opportunities to continue to learn.
You can virtually view the St. Joseph Museum's Harry L. George Native American Collection by clicking here.