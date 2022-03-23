Hornbill Asian Market brings variety of Asian products to St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph has a new Asian market in town.
Located at 603 S Belt Highway, Hornbill Asian Market brings products from across Asia–Thailand, Korea, Japan, and more–all the way here to St. Joseph, offering products you can’t find at other grocery stores in the area.
The store has been open for about a month now.
Besides the challenge of product shortages, the business says the community has been supportive of the new store.
“There is a lot of varieties we have so you can just come check them out and try something new every day. The community is really happy about it and every customer tells us that they’re really excited to have the Asian market here,” said Pau Sang, Manager at Hornbill Asian Market.
Hornbill Asian Market is open from 9:00am to 7:30pm, 7 days a week.