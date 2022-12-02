 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to midnight CST Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...Very High Fire Danger on Friday...

Strong winds out of the south will range between 30 and 40 mph on
Friday, with gusts occasionally in the 45 to 50 mph range. Dry
fuels will be combustible and with the strong wind rapid fire
growth is likely in any outdoor burning environment. There could
be a period of decreasing winds later this evening in advance of a
surging cold front, however by late evening winds will shift out
of the north around 30 to 40 mph, with higher gusts. Burning
outdoors is strongly discouraged through Friday and Friday
evening.

How to deter porch pirates from stealing holiday shipments

  • 0

We spoke with local law enforcement as well as local shipping providers to tell you their preferred delivery tips.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the holiday shopping season in full swing, protection of one's packages and mail should be at the top of the priority list. 

We spoke with local law enforcement. as well as local shipping providers to tell you their preferred delivery tips. 

“Security cameras are a big benefit that catches the incident. But also you know, taking those extra steps planning out when they're going to be delivered. If you have something you know, wait until the scheduled time when someone's gonna be there,” Sergeant Matt Kneib from St. Joseph Police Crime Prevention says.

It happens all the time, a simple walk up to your porch, a knock on the door to check if the coast is clear. Then off with your mail, or other valuable porch items. 

Local shipping service suppliers are warning to air on the side of caution when it comes to making sure your packages get from point A to point B. 

As during the holiday season, the National Crime Victimization survey reports personal theft to rise as much as 20 percent. 

“Make sure they get it either add a signature, or ship it to their work if they're not home during the day. Because the porch pirates are out and want to steal everything. FedEx and UPS and the post office consider their job done once they put it on the porch or in your mailbox. So there's no insurance after that point. So to make sure you get a signature or you deliver it where someone is going to be sent it to a friend or neighbor, their work something like that or an access point,” Rhonda Blaylock from Goin’ Postal says.

Local law enforcement also recommends storage lock boxes when it comes to theft deterrents this holiday season. 

“Security devices, basically a storage container device that you can put on your front porch that goes into a locking bank so that you're the only one that can actually access it at eBay wants that, that two day delivery and get that item as fast as they can and stuff. But if you're not taking those extra steps to be cautious then now you're back folding and going into that issue of having to still look forward again to learn how to deal with all that headache,” Kneib says. 

For those interested in more shipping or storage tips at this time, you can find more information for package safety on the United States Postal Service website.

 