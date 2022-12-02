How to deter porch pirates from stealing holiday shipments

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With the holiday shopping season in full swing, protection of one's packages and mail should be at the top of the priority list.

We spoke with local law enforcement. as well as local shipping providers to tell you their preferred delivery tips.

“Security cameras are a big benefit that catches the incident. But also you know, taking those extra steps planning out when they're going to be delivered. If you have something you know, wait until the scheduled time when someone's gonna be there,” Sergeant Matt Kneib from St. Joseph Police Crime Prevention says.

It happens all the time, a simple walk up to your porch, a knock on the door to check if the coast is clear. Then off with your mail, or other valuable porch items.

Local shipping service suppliers are warning to air on the side of caution when it comes to making sure your packages get from point A to point B.

As during the holiday season, the National Crime Victimization survey reports personal theft to rise as much as 20 percent.

“Make sure they get it either add a signature, or ship it to their work if they're not home during the day. Because the porch pirates are out and want to steal everything. FedEx and UPS and the post office consider their job done once they put it on the porch or in your mailbox. So there's no insurance after that point. So to make sure you get a signature or you deliver it where someone is going to be sent it to a friend or neighbor, their work something like that or an access point,” Rhonda Blaylock from Goin’ Postal says.

Local law enforcement also recommends storage lock boxes when it comes to theft deterrents this holiday season.

“Security devices, basically a storage container device that you can put on your front porch that goes into a locking bank so that you're the only one that can actually access it at eBay wants that, that two day delivery and get that item as fast as they can and stuff. But if you're not taking those extra steps to be cautious then now you're back folding and going into that issue of having to still look forward again to learn how to deal with all that headache,” Kneib says.

For those interested in more shipping or storage tips at this time, you can find more information for package safety on the United States Postal Service website.