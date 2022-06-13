How to stay safe in extreme summer heat

With extreme heat lasting throughout the next few days, it’s important to know how to keep yourself and others safe.
If you can, limit outdoor activity during the hottest hours of the day, planning things for earlier or later in the day when the temperature is cooler.
Make sure you're drinking plenty of water, wear and reapply sunscreen, and wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing.
Check in on young children and the elderly during this time as they are at a higher risk for heat-related illness.
Never leave children or pets in cars.
"Make sure you're drinking water, make sure that you're staying out of the sun during the hottest parts of the day. We want to ensure that we ward off heat related illnesses such as heat stroke, dehydration, again, life threatening illnesses that can come along with such dangerously high heat," said Angie Springs, Spokesperson for the American Red Cross.
The Red Cross adds to choose water over alcoholic or caffeinated beverages, as well as to eat smaller meals throughout the day instead of big meals.