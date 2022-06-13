 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107. Night time lows between 75
to 80 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

How to stay safe in extreme summer heat

Summer heat

With extreme heat lasting throughout the next few days, it’s important to know how to keep yourself and others safe.

If you can, limit outdoor activity during the hottest hours of the day, planning things for earlier or later in the day when the temperature is cooler.

Make sure you're drinking plenty of water, wear and reapply sunscreen, and wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing.

Check in on young children and the elderly during this time as they are at a higher risk for heat-related illness.

Never leave children or pets in cars.

"Make sure you're drinking water, make sure that you're staying out of the sun during the hottest parts of the day. We want to ensure that we ward off heat related illnesses such as heat stroke, dehydration, again, life threatening illnesses that can come along with such dangerously high heat," said Angie Springs, Spokesperson for the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross adds to choose water over alcoholic or caffeinated beverages, as well as to eat smaller meals throughout the day instead of big meals.

 

