...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATVIE HUMIDTY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 011, 012, 020, 025, 028, 102, 103,
104, AND 105...

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has
issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday
afternoon through Thursday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 102, 103, 104, and
105.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 011, 012, 020, and 028.

* WIND...Gusty southwesterly winds. Sustained speeds of 15 to 20
mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity falling to 20-25 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Human remains located near Gower

Clinton County Sheriff

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) The Clinton County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that human remains had been found on a farm outside of Gower.

According to a press release, the sheriff's office and Clinton County Coroner were notified of the remains.

The remains were taken to Frontier Forensics where an anthropologist will help to determine the identity of the remains and if foul play was involved.

The name, age, race or gender of the person are not yet known.

Cameron Police and Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control unit assisted in processing the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. 

