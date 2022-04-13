Human remains located near Gower

(CLINTON COUNTY, Mo.) The Clinton County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that human remains had been found on a farm outside of Gower.
According to a press release, the sheriff's office and Clinton County Coroner were notified of the remains.
The remains were taken to Frontier Forensics where an anthropologist will help to determine the identity of the remains and if foul play was involved.
The name, age, race or gender of the person are not yet known.
Cameron Police and Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control unit assisted in processing the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.