Hundreds turn out to support Jozlyn Beechner at candlelight vigil

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Jozlyn Beechner would be 7-years-old on Thursday, but she didn't make it to see her birthday. Jozlyn was killed earlier this month.
"A lot of emotions," family friend Joyce Gil said.
However that didn't stop family, friends and supportive residents in St. Joe from honoring her life in a candlelight vigil.
"There was a lot of family but they kind of remained in the background, just such a tragic event, just terrible," Jozlyn's cousin Christie Amos said.
Hundreds of people came together to recognize Jozlyn at the Remington Nature Center, including guest visits from Buchanan County EMS, police and firefighters to show their support.
"We're taking stuffed animal donations in Jozlyn's honor and we're going to donate them to the EMS SAFE program. And quite a few people are bringing stuffed animals so it's amazing when this community does that," Gil said.
Jozlyn will be remembered by her family and all the people who made sure to celebrate her short life.
"I believe it's going to be a big crowd and I'm almost certain that she'll be proud of what the outcome here is," Gil said.
While it was an emotional night, it was one with hope and spirit, memorializing a little girl who made life fun.
"There was such a big turnout and it humbles my heart to know that not only is she remembered, but she was well loved. People didn't even know her and came out because it was such a tragic event," Amos said.
If you're interested in donating a stuffed animal for children to the Stuffed Animals for Emergencies non-profit, you can bring one to Buchanan County EMS or to Norty's Bar and Grill or Mr. Big Shots. They can be new or gently used.