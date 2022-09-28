Hurricane Ian cancels flights, changes plans for Chiefs game

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hurricane Ian is taking over the state of Florida as a Category 4 hurricane.
Because of the storm, most flights to Florida have been canceled, causing Kansas City Chiefs fans to re-think their plans for the upcoming football game in Tampa over the weekend.
"We planned this day since the NFL season released the schedule for the year," said local Chiefs fan Morgan Johnson. "We planned it that day to go to Tampa. We bought tickets that night, we spent $2,200 on tickets that are sitting front row like 15 yard line, Chiefs side. Our Airbnb was almost, I think it was $1,300. And our rental car was $600. So we'd have like, almost four grand invested into this trip."
The week four matchup between Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes is scheduled as the Sunday Night Football game on NBC in Tampa on October 2.
"I have family in Tampa that we were planning to stay with. So it just worked out really well. The original plan was to fly out Friday morning. Then Southwest did say they sent us messages saying our flights are canceled," said Jake Barren, another Chiefs fan. "The plan right now is until we hear about the game changing, and unless anything happens with our flights or the airport, the plan is to go."
The NFL announced earlier Wednesday that if the game is moved, the game will be played in Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium. No decision has been made on the location of the game at this time.
"I'm upset, but I'm also like, whatever happens happens, like we're gonna go no matter what," said Johnson, who said she and her boyfriend will go to the game no matter where it's played.