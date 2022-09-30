Hurricane Ian impacting flights out of KCI

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Hurricane Ian is headed to the Carolinas right now and after all the flight issues the storm has caused, we went to Kansas City International Airport to check on the status of flights.
Hurricane Ian continues to be a problem for the southeast United States and for airports.
But it doesn't appear to have a major effect on Kansas City International Airport after Wednesday.
The storm moved down to a tropical storm and then back up to a Category 1 Hurricane on Thursday as Ian makes its way to the Carolinas.
At the airport, it appeared to be more calm as many flights arriving and departing were headed or coming from other parts of the U.S. not impacted by the storm.
However, there were still flights delayed until friday.
Delta Airlines has made updates as the storm continues, saying affected cities are mostly in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina and that dates impacted are until October 3.
Southwest Airlines says operations are currently suspended at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Savannah and Fort Myers, and reduced operations will start on Friday in Florida.
Flights arriving and departing KCI on Friday are expected to be on time.
You can check your flight status on your airline's website, and if it's Delta or Southwest at KCI Airport, you can also find info about a refund or rescheduled flight.
Flight status can also be found at flykci.com.