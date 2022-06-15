Husband and wife duo working to make a difference

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Mustangs on the road again this week.
In fact, they won't be back home until Friday night at Phil Welch Stadium.
One of their new assistant coaches this season is trying to make a difference in the baseball world, but also on a much larger scale, too.
“One thing that motivates me in most aspects of life is just to leave things better than you got it,” owner Samantha Marek said.
It’s been a little more than two years since Truman and Samantha Marek opened the Marek baseball Academy here in St. Joseph. And a lot has changed in that short amount of time.
“The growth has been pretty much unexpected. I mean, originally, the business plan was just to have a lesson based facility,” owner Truman Marek said.
But it's exploded into baseball, softball and strength training for these athletes too.
“To create well rounded athletes and prevent injury in the future. keep them healthy all the way through,” Samantha said.
Samantha Marek, a personal trainer for more than 10 years, knows how much time and effort it takes for these athletes to succeed.
“Without like, singling out or like pointing out specific people. I think that there's a really big like ‘poor me’ mentality in sports. And we want to kind of teach kids to not look at the world with that view. Look at everything as an opportunity to grow and learn,” Samantha said.
This husband and wife duo's dreams continue to grow, they moved spaces twice. Now, they've brought in a lot of instructors to also help the next generation of athletes.
“When I interviewed Sammey, one of the questions I asked her was, what's the difference between softball and baseball swings? And the first thing she said was absolutely nothing. I was like, okay, you're already hired, you have no idea just from that,” Truman said.
Among these instructors, a lot of local familiar faces who had standout baseball and softball careers.
“Just getting some guys here in town that are willing to pass on their knowledge to the younger generations is awesome,” instructor Brady Holden said.
“Just being able to reach so many different kids and players and being able to help a lot of people out,” instructor Brent Seifert said.
“I love giving lessons and giving back and help creating a passion in young athletes that I have,” instructor Sammey Bunch said.
I've always just wanted to kind of do pitching lessons after and just kind of stay connected with it. So much talent up here that it's just great for them to be able to have this spot to come together,” instructor Kaili Gramke said.
The Mareks want the academy to be a tool for local athletes and teams.
But more than that, they want to help make a difference.
The level of coaching we have here in town is I would say matched equally with Kansas City if not better, just in high school in general. So now to be able to offer something outside of the school in St. Joe, I think, also gives us leverage to keep those kids from making a trip down to Kansas City,” Truman said.
“To make a positive impact on the community and change somebody's life in a positive way,” Samantha said.