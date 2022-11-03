Hy-Vee closing on Thanksgiving Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thanksgiving is weeks away and one national chain is giving employees the day off.
Hy-Vee announcing that its more than 285 retail locations will be closed on November 24.
According to the company, this will be the first time in its 92 year history that stores will close on Thanksgiving.
All Hy-Vee grocery stores, dollar fresh markets, fast and fresh locations and wine and spirits locations will be closed.
However, customers will still be able to pay at the pump for fuel at their gas stations.