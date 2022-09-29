Hyde third grade celebrates perfect attendance

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Third grade classes at Hyde Elementary celebrated perfect attendance Thursday afternoon.
The students were met by the Benton High School drumline and the Missouri Western Men's Basketball to join the celebration of perfect attendance for the months of August and September.
Three of the classes were recognized for perfect attendance for August and September in the 2022-23 school year.
"It's been really awesome," said third grade teacher Brittany Sisk. "Third grade in the past at Hyde has had very low attendance, so for this year, the attendance boost has been amazing."
The Hyde Elementary teacher said the last couple of years have been challenging because of COVID-19, but the kids are making a turning point and are showing signs of motivation once again.
"The kids feel awesome and coming and getting their work done, and they feel like they're actually learning. So it's great that they're finally in the seats, especially after COVID hit," Sisk added."
The St. Joseph Kiwani's chapter joined the celebration. The organization established "Katch" program to motivate students to go to school.
"This is great," said Lyle Leimkuhler, who will take over as the organization's president in just a few days. "We were at other schools before COVID, but to come back to this--we got the buy-in from teachers, the district, all the students are here and out here having a good time and making school fun. We hope this is part of the ongoing process to keep them involved in school."
The third graders were joined by MWSU basketball players for some fun playground activities.
"It's a great time out here, you know being able to get out here with the community and just kinda play around with them," said senior forward Will Eames. "You know, teach them something new and even something that can change one kid out here. It's a cool thing to do, to have that platform."