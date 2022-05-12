I-229 reopens after bridge rehabilitation and routine maintenance

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Interstate 229 has reopened to all traffic, both directions, between U.S. Route 36 and Highland Avenue after a bridge rehabilitation project and routine maintenance.
The section from U.S. Route 59 (St. Joseph Avenue) to Highland Avenue (mile marker 6.4 to 7.4) closed in March for bridge joint replacements on the bridges over Poulin Street and the bridges over the ramps to and from St. Joseph Avenue.
The portion from St. Joseph Avenue to U.S. Route 36 closed May 10 for routine bridge maintenance and was able to reopen today.
Several ramps along I-229 are also included in this bridge rehabilitation project bundle. Notice will be given prior to each ramp closure.
A tentative schedule for the closure of several other ramps included in the project is as follows:
- Faraon Street over I-29: Complete
- Ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to southbound I-229: Closed now through late May
- I-229 Entrance/Exit ramps at Charles Street and Edmond Street (Southbound Exit 6A): May 18 – June 16
- I-229 Entrance/Exit ramps at Francis Street and Felix Street (Northbound Exit 6A): June 22 – July 11
- I-229 Entrance/Exit ramps at Route 759 (Southbound Exit 5): June 6 – 22
- Southbound Exit 5 will be closed. Traffic wanting to go west on U.S. Route 36 or onto Route 759 will need to find an alternate route.
All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.
MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.