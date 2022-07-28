"I'm here for Kona Ice", Chiefs fans arrive to training camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In rain or shine, Chiefs fans flocked to Missouri Western Thursday morning for the first official training camp practice open to the public.
A big day for fans but also a big day for vendors.
“This is a gift for us because not only do we get to serve the customers of St. Joe, but we also get to help represent St. Joe with our Kona Ice business, said Kristi Porter, the owner of Kona Ice in St. Joseph. “We do very well, and we're very blessed to be part of–to be part of being included as a vendor out here at the Training Camp.”
Porter said they sold 1,800 cones to 3,000 season ticket members at Wednesday's practice.
“We can serve comfortably about 300 people an hour, so we can go through the line very quickly.”
Porter said she loves catering to St. Joe throughout the year at school events and St. Joseph festivals. But training camp will hold a special place in her heart as Kona Ice is just one of a handful of local vendors to serve Chiefs fans at Training Camp.
“We have a really big fan base here in Buchanan County. And being up here it's just nice because people recognize you from being around in the community and then they see you up at training camp," Porter explained.
One of Kona Ice's biggest fans is 2-year old Jude, who's mother made a sign for him saying "I'm here for Kona Ice and #95," 95 being the number worn by DL Chris Jones, a player Jude's mother is hoping to get a picture with.
“Jude loves Kona ice, he also loves Chris Jones. He got to meet Chris last year at training camp and he just fell in love with him. So anytime we see him on TV, Jude says, Chris Jones," said Jude's mother Melissa Meyer. "We're hoping, maybe, he'll see Jude’s sign and maybe they can share Kona ice later.”
Chris Jones did see the sign and did take a sweet picture with the family.