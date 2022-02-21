Impact of Russia-Ukraine conflict on Americans

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) President Biden strongly believes Russian President Vladimir Putin will invade Ukraine. But, Putin says he doesn't plan to invade and demands the U.S. and NATO not allow Ukraine to join the alliance.
So one question U.S. citizens have is how this crisis might directly and indirectly affect the country, and if the U.S. will intervene.
"So there is that struggling narrative, right about, you know, who should be responsible, because we can't abandon ukraine, of course. And if we do too much, then people think we're being aggressive and trying to provoke a conflict with Putin," political science professor Ed Taylor at Missouri Western State University said.
A professor from Northwest Missouri State University specializing in international relations explains what ways we could see the impact here in the states, as this conflict continues.
"What could could affect Americans, in very direct ways, is one Russia's a major exporter of oil and natural gas. So Russia sells three quarters of its natural gas to Europe. So what happens in Ukraine could affect prices for natural gas in the United States, or even oil prices at the pump. But there's even other things too. Russia is the world's largest exporter of wheat, and Ukraine is the fourth largest exporter of wheat," political science professor Brian Hesse at Northwest Missouri State University said.
Taylor says the Biden administration has already worked to reassure our allies.
"We know that the Biden administration has been providing arms to Ukraine. We know that we've begin moving troops into our NATO partners in eastern Europe to reassure our allies that if Russia goes into Ukraine, we are going to honor our our obligations," Taylor said.
Hesse adds that both Russia and Ukraine appear to be on the same page about one thing.
"I think one thing is that there seems to be a desire by most parties to use diplomacy and that is a positive," Hesse said.
Taylor says Putin's next steps are hard to determine.
"Putin is such an enigma to us for all the times that we have been interacting with, and we don't understand him very well. They often say he's a what's the expression, a riddle wrapped in a mystery wrapped in an enigma? Right? We just don't know," Taylor said.
Russian president Vladimir Putin announced just hours ago that he will recognize the Russian controlled separatist regions in Ukraine as independent.