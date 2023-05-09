Imprinted canines will retired, Sheriff says

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Five months. That is how long possession of cannabis has been legal in the Show-Me State. KQ2 recently asked Buchanan Co. Sheriff Bill Puett how the legalization has affected his department, and he told us. "It's yet to be determined", however, tax payers will see their money re-directed.
"We're having to retire our canines because now they're imprinted with marijuana, So were going to have to go out and spend tax dollars to replace canines that aren't imprinted with marijuana because you can't teach a dog to un-smell something....you can't teach an old dogs new tricks....so a lot of canines throughout the state are being retired, it's just one example on the law enforcement side of unforeseen, unknown issues."
Puett says the department doesn't have enough data yet to see the impact the passage of Amendment Two is making in the county, but he says research shows communities across the nation who have legalized recreational marijuana have struggled with an increase in homelessness, and the need for social services in the years that follow.