Inaugural St. Joseph Marathon registration opens

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Registration is now live for the inaugural St. Joseph, Missouri Marathon.
The Marathon is set to take place Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the Civic Center Park.
"This is gonna be an annual event, and we only get one chance to do the inaugural, so we want to make sure that the experience is good...We want runners to come away from this to say, 'Man, I'm glad I did that. That was a good event. That was a good experience,'" said Director of St. Joseph Sports Commission Brett Esely. "It is more than just the race. It's about the experience."
The event, presented by Gray Manufacturing, will include many different events for runners of all skill levels, including a full, half, and relay marathon, as well as a 10k and a 5k race.
"We advertise this as a challenging route, but keep in mind too, there's going to be some appeal throughout the route," Esely said. "When you go up, you've got to come down too. We've got 26 miles of Parkway, Lovers Lane, Ashland Avenue, Krug Park."
The marathon is a Boston qualifier and the course will feature many of St. Joseph's historical landmarks.
"Just think about the many pieces of beauty and history here in St. Joe. Our race route is going to encompass quite a lot of that, and that's the other piece to racing. You know, we talked so much about the physicality, but it's as much mental as it is anything else," Esely said. "When you're running, you want to see a lot of different geography, a lot of different terrain, and I think runners are going to see that throughout this route."
To register or find course, race times, and other marathon information, click here.