Increase in DIY Holiday Décor

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) While wanting your home to look nice around the holidays is a "must" for some.
It's no secret that accomplishing that takes time but it also takes money.
Local area DIY business owners and supporters are seeing an increase in homemade holiday décor this holiday season.
Not only as something fun to do around the holidays for those who are crafty, but also as a way to help beat high inflation costs on goods.
Jessica Estes, the owner of AR Workshop in St. Joseph says there are many ways to make DIY products this holiday season and also many perks to making them.
"So a lot of people are DIYers at heart. They like to make things on their own, so that could be with materials around their home, that could be with just some craft supplies they put together, and it's always I think, beneficial to get creative, make something yourself, and it can help cost savings during this time of inflation, it can help them save money when they're thinking of gifting ideas. They can even take things from you, know nature, and make something,” Jessica Estes owner of AR Workshop says.
According to Rocket Mortgage.com, the average household spends around $280 each year on Christmas decorations.