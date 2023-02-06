 Skip to main content
Inmate dies in Buchanan County jail

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate the death of a jail inmate Saturday night.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, 31-year-old William McGoy was in his cell alone at about 7:20 Saturday night when deputies discovered that he had harmed himself while attempting suicide. 

Lifesaving measures by deputies and medical staff were unsuccessful. 

The investigation continues and an autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.

McGoy was charged with first degree robbery.   