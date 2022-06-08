Inmates escape Barry County jail through ceiling

(BARRY COUNTY, Mo.) The U.S. Marshals have taken on the search for three escaped inmates out of southern Missouri.
Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins escaped on the night of June 2 from a jail in Barry County.
Officials say the three men cut a hole in the ceiling, entered a water heater storage area and then broke an exit door.
The Barry County sheriff says jail workers didn't realize they were gone until the following morning.
The three are considered armed and dangerous.
Officials say the U.S. Marshals are better equipped to handle the manhunt.
Investigators believe the trio is now in Kansas.