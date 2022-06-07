Inspirational story of young woman overcoming challenges, qualifying for national cooking competition

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) “I’m just really that I'm happy with where my life is,” said Viridiana Bawcom.
Viridiana “Vidi” Bawcom has found much success in her love of cooking, qualifying for a national cooking competition at the end of June. But to get to this point, she has faced and overcome many challenges in her life.
“I was born a meth baby and alcohol and was in the ICU for a little while. And then I went into the foster care system,” said Vidi.
Growing up between foster care and living with her biological mother, she was adopted by Rick and Donna Bawcom in 2013 and has been living with them ever since.
“And that's where the county put them put her put the children into our care. But she is I think, our hearts wanted to do her good. We felt that it would be wrong, not to adopt her,” said Rick Bawcom, Vidi’s adopted father.
Her love for cooking first came about while making meals for her many foster siblings.
“She would so embrace it that the constancy of cooking for all those children. It just gave her such a confidence that when we moved here, her senior year, her teacher said, you know, you've got a special gift, and I think you should join this club,” said Donna Bawcom, Vidi’s adoptive mother.
After moving from Reno to Kansas City last year, Vidi joined the cooking club and entered into cooking competitions.
“I was the first one to get at least gold to and then to go to Nationals,” said Vidi.
She now is raising money as she plans to compete at Nationals at the end of the month in San Diego.
“I think it was just how happy it like it made me happy. And then giving, making food for others just made them happy. And that brings me joy,” said Vidi.
