International Overdose Awareness event to be held at Felix Street Square

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) International Overdose Awareness Day is coming up on August 31.
The day spreads the message that the tragedy of overdose is preventable and also honors those who provide support.
"The purpose of it is to create a better understanding of overdose, reduce stigma associated with drug use and overdose, and help sort of promote change and reduce the harms associated with drug use,” Stephanie Malita from the St. Joseph Health Department said.
The day is also meant to acknowledge the grief felt by those who have suffered loss as a result of drug overdose.
"I have witnessed an overdose and it did have a mental effect on me. It was scary. When we're using, we don't quite think of how much drug use is going to affect others,” Jayna Stone from the St. Kolbe-Puckett Center for Healing said.
As the name suggests, International Overdose Awareness Day is an international event, but the impact of drug overdose is seen right here in our own community.
"This is an issue in our country. A lot of times when we hear that it's International Overdose Awareness Day, we think 'that's something that impacts people outside of my community', but we have had, Buchanan County, has suffered 26 overdose deaths so far in 2022,” Malita said.
While those suffering from addiction may feel like there is no hope, the Kolbe-Puckett Healing Center ensures that it's never too late to start the recovery journey.
"There's several places to go in St. Joe. It is possible to get clean no matter if you think you're the worst of the worst. It's scary to reach out for help, it's awkward, I guess. Change is scary, but so is staying in that life,” Stone said.
The Buchanan County Opioid Task Force is hosting a remembrance event for International Drug Overdose Day August 31.
The event will take place on Wednesday, August 31 at the Felix Street Square at 6:45 p.m.
Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair.
Those who have suffered the loss of a loved one due to drug overdose will be invited to display a photo or artifact to honor them.
For more information call 816-271-5327.