InterServ celebrates coffee shop grand opening with ribbon cutting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) InterServ celebrated the grand opening of its new coffee shop and cafe, The Bee Hive, with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.
The Hive opened earlier this year but was able to finally host a grand opening at InterServ's annual meeting Monday evening.
Located in InterServ's Community Center, The Bee Hive was established to bring more funds into the facility, but another main focus is the socialization it provides to the community and those who utilize InterServ's services.
"It's kind of along the lines of our social entrepreneurship and our our senior socialization," said InterServ Foundation Executive Director Brett King. "We like to get people in the building, talking amongst ourselves. We've got a group that comes in and plays cards in the morning. They have some coffee and they just socialize, get them out of the house, and get them more active."
The Bee Hive is located at 5400 King Hill Avenue and is open Monday-Friday from 7:00 a.m. to noon.