Interventionists to increase attendance at SJSD schools

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) School attendance has been a struggle across the nation and in St. Joseph.
To help combat attendance struggles, the district hired nine attendance interventionists.
"Our job goes way beyond just attendance," said Emily Bowman, an attendance interventionist at Lafayette High School. "It's being that safe person that a student and their families can confide in to get help."
During the pandemic, SJSD reached as low as 70% attendance rate.
Dr. Kendra Lau said the current attendance rate is 80% and the 2022-23 school year is 85%.
To increase attendance and strategy, Dr. Lau brought in CEO and President Dr. Shadae Harris of Groundwork to train the new position.
"So the first thing what we're doing is we're starting with the foundation on how do we make sure that we are not just involving families, but we're engaging them," said Dr. Harris. "What we want to do as a division is lead with our ears and really listen to our families, and approach it more from a vantage point of partnership, so that we are doing this with families and not to them."
"I think that that's something that the district has struggled with for a little while," explained Bowman. "And having this training is going to be really beneficial because you can start with us, and then it can grow from there."
"We'll talk to them about their self esteem, about their self worth," said Beth Hernandez-Rice who is the interventionist at Benton High School. "We'll talk to them about the feelings that they're having at school with their interpersonal relationships."
Those in training said the school year has been difficult, but they are already seeing progress with certain students.
"We had an issue with tardies and I took the time when I sat down with each kid individually. And they're working on their tardies, and they come in every day, and they're like, I'm here on time. And I'm like, Yes, that's great. Like, I'm so happy, you're here," Bowman said.
The district is need of additional interventionists.
It is a full-time job with benefits. To apply, click here.