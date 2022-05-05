Introducing the 2022 Apple Blossom Pageant winners

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Apple Blossom Pageant returned to St. Joseph after two years, and the newly crowned Apple Blossom queens will be featured in the Apple Blossom parade.
Three young women were crowned at the Apple Blossom pageant held on March 19.
The winners of the Apple Blossom pageant consisted of Lela Berning as the Apple Blossom Queen, Caitlin Ledford the Junior Queen of St. Joseph, and Tiana Cunningham as the Apple Blossom Princess.
Junior Queen of St. Joseph Caitlin Ledford says, "This is my first time, so I knew that I did good but I wasn't expecting anything big, but when they actually announced my name I was surprised, but I was also very happy at the same time."
While this was Ledford's first time competing in a pageant, for Apple Blossom Queen Lela Berning, being crowned was a moment she's spent years preparing for.
"The fact that I've been working for years for a moment like this, even though it's smaller, it's still such a big thing to me. It's good to know that you did something and that people are going to know that you did something," Berning says.
The Apple Blossom pageant focuses on empowering young women, and this new platform is something that queen Berning doesn't take for granted.
"I actually had a friend at the beginning of last year take his own life, and that really prompted me to want to talk about mental health," Berning says.
With the title of Apple Blossom Queen, Berning has been able to use her voice and advocate for this platform of hers.
"I actually have my own mental health organization and I've been trying to promote that as much as I can with having the crown," Berning continues.
Berning isn't the only one using her title to promote positive change though.
"I've been working on being nicer to people because...I don't want to make a bad impression, so even if it's as simple as helping someone that dropped something at a grocery store." Ledford says.
Even with all of this hard work being done, the girls are still finding time to prepare for fun appearances, their next one being the upcoming Apple Blossom Parade.
"Honestly, I've been practicing my wave, so I'm excited to get my wave down and do that," says Berning.
The Apple Blossom Queens will be leading the Apple Blossom parade May 7.