It takes some courage to go over the edge

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fear of heights can be overcome if you have enough courage to do something kind of scary.
"It was great, it was exhilarating, it was a lot of fun to be able to see all of St. Joe from way up there on top of the roof," participants Emily Lindsay and Mishael Barton said.
Fear or no fear, 56 people went "Over the Edge" on Saturday afternoon at the Corby building in downtown St. Joseph. They rappeled off of 14 stories.
I was a little nervous but actually once you got there it was pretty smooth," participant Andrew Parmenter said.
And it wasn't just for fun. The event is a fundraiser for Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center, which helps kids go through counseling after any abuse they've experienced but might be scared to talk about. More than $50,000 were raised to go towards the non-profit.
"It feels real when you get up on a roof. Just putting your feet over the edge and starting to lean back. It was a little nervous, but once you get going, it's fine," participant Tom Clarey said.
After talking to some of the other participants, it's interesting to hear their emotions about it and why they decided to go over the edge.
"Well I mean a lot of the kids that go through voices of courage are going through extremely tough things. And it's tough to come forward and be brave enough to tell somebody and tell your story," Parmenter said.
And after all the money that was raised, Voices of Courage can continue their mission of helping kids speak about the hard things they've had to go through.
"That's the best part, I mean why not? I mean, do that for fun but to raise money for a cause like Voices of Courage that's the best. Advocate for the kids," Lindsay and Barton said.