It's Clean Energy Week in Missouri

Governor Parson officially declared September 26th-30th, 2022 as Clean Energy Week in Missouri.
Beginning in 2017, Clean Energy Week recognizes energy industries that power our daily lives while producing few or no greenhouse gas emissions.
The state currently employs over 51,000 Missourians in departments such as nuclear, solar, wind, hydropower, geothermal, and biomass fuels.
Also providing jobs in carbon capture, utilization and storage, and low- or no-emissions transportation technologies.
"And as we develop more clean energy possibilities, we're going to need more workers. So we are first focusing very hard on workforce, because you can't have one without the other. It's a good area to increase jobs for the state of Missouri. And it's good for Missouri," said Craig Redmon, Director of Missouri Division of Energy.
To learn more about clean energy in Missouri, you can visit the Missouri Department of Natural resources website here.