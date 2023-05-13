"It's our legacy": Local organization planting trees to combat climate change and honor lost loved ones

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Young maple and oak trees can be found along Northwest Parkway thanks to local organization Persisterhood.
The organization has planted 57 trees since 2017 for their bi-annual tree walk event for two main reasons: memorialize loved ones who have passed and build a better future for the generations to come.
"We especially love our Parkway system. Many, many years ago, people did things that make our lives more beautiful, and we're wanting to pass that on to future generations," said Persisterhood's tree guru Dr. Elizabeth Latosi-Sawin.
As the climate crisis continues to prevail, Persisterhood decided to bring the community together to combat it.
"Six years ago, recognizing the serious threat of climate change, we started to plant trees," said Latosi-Sawin.
The bi-annual Tree Walk event gives people the chance to plant a tree in honor of a loved one, but this year's was extra special.
"This is right before Mother's Day, and so we had trees planted in memory of moms who are no longer with us," said Latosi-Sawin. "It gives people both solace for those who are lost, but also a gift for future."
"It's heartwarming to be able to come and have something that's still living in honor of our moms," said Persisterhood's Kelly Lacina.
While giving life to those who have passed, Persisterhood says these trees are also providing a better future for those to come.
"I love that it's helping the environment that we're doing something positive and helping move forward," said Lacina. "Planting a tree now is for generations to come, and it's beautifying our Parkway."
"All these trees, 57 of them, are taking carbon dioxide out of the environment. They're creating oxygen, they're beautifying our space. And so it's our legacy going forward," said Latosi-Sawin. "We can look at some of the other trees that are 60-70 years old, and say, 'somebody did that for us, now it's our chance our turn to do it for others.'"
The date for the next Persisterhood Tree Walk has not been set, but is tentatively planned for next fall.
For more updates on this and other Persisterhood events, joing their Facebook group by clicking here.