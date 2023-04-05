It's #safeplaceselfie day, share your plan for when severe weather moves in

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With a week full of severe weather across the country, there’s never been a better time to prepare yourself and your family.
April 5th is #safeplaceselfie day, a day created by the National Weather Service to encourage everyone to take some time to share their plan when life-threatening weather approaches the area.
The National Weather Service says that knowing where to go ahead of time can minimize hesitation and ensure your decisions are good ones even under great distress.
Communicating this plan to friends and family can help responders find you in emergency situations.
"Make sure that others outside of the home whether its neighbors, family, friends and other areas, make sure they know what your safe place is. That way if you are stuck, you know let's say debris, blocks your exit or keeps you from being able to get out of the basement or out of the home. That way people will know where to find you,",” said JoAnn Woody, Executive Director, American Red Cross of Greater Kansas City & Northwest Missouri.
The National Weather Service asks that you post a “selfie” photo using the hashtag #safeplaceselfie and challenge others to do the same by tagging them in your post.