It's Sickle Cell Awareness Month: the importance of a diverse blood supply

September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month and the American Red Cross is emphasizing the importance of a diverse blood supply to help meet the needs of those with the disease.
Sick cell is a blood disorder impacting more than 100,00 people across the country, most of whom are of African descent.
One in three African American blood donors is a match for people with sickle cell, as most individuals who are Black have unique structures on their red blood cells that are not often found in other donor populations.
Cold weather can trigger crises for those battling sickle cell, making it increasingly important to have an adequate blood supply as the summer ends.
“For the Red Cross, we know that individuals with sickle cell disease rely very heavily on regular blood transfusions to help mitigate the pain or to help reduce the chances of those life threatening conditions. And so, you know, having that diverse blood donor pool is very important for us,” said JoAnn Woody, Executive Director, American Red Cross of Greater Kansas City and Northwest Missouri.
To find a blood drive near you, you can visit redcrossblood.org, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.