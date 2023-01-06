(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month...as cancer is now the number one leading cause of death in the fire service.
“Cancer is now the number one killer in the fire service, it just took over a heart attack cardiovascular disease your last year, a couple years ago,” said Jamey McVicker, Assistant Fire Chief with the St. Joseph Police Department.
According to the world health organization, the smoke that firefighters inhale while on the job is a level one carcinogen, having the same effects on the body as smoking cigarettes.
“So if you take our environment and smoking environment, and you put that in our lungs, obviously that's going to cause cancer,” said McVicker.
Recent studies show that firefighters have a 9% greater chance of being diagnosed with cancer and a 14% greater chance of dying from cancer.
To help fight these statistics, the local fire department has taken on many health and wellness initiatives.
“Some of them have been implemented for years. I remember a retired captain that really pushed for the new climate event that was more than a decade ago. Some of these are new this year. So we're constantly trying to flow with the trend of what research says we need to do,” said McVicker.
Despite their efforts, the SJFD is still seeing the devastating impacts of cancer.
“A large number of our firefighters passed within 10 years of retirement. Just four years ago, we lost active fire captain Travis Owens to cancer. That's something that hit home to us that really drove us to say, hey, we got to fix something. We don't want anybody else to go through that,” said McVicker.
“Travis was a wonderful firefighter, father and friend. And all of these firefighters, both men and women that served the city deserve better,” said McVicker.
Tragedies like this highlight the importance of bringing awareness to this issue.
“It's our everyday life. It's what we do. We come into work, we're going to do our job. And this just kind of says, Hey, remember, don't forget your own health. And so it puts that emphasis to remind us to think about ourselves, too.”